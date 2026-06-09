CM Majhi unveils Rs 430 crore development projects in Mayurbhanj, opens 650-bed teaching hospital

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated a new 650-bed teaching hospital at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada and launched development projects worth over Rs 430 crore across Mayurbhanj district.

The new hospital, built at a cost of around `258 crore, will serve as a key referral centre for north Odisha, catering not only to Mayurbhanj but also neighbouring districts and adjoining states, Majhi said.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the chief minister said the government was also working towards adding 25 more MBBS seats to the 125 in the medical college. “This apart, MBBS seats in state will be increased by 500 by next academic session. The number of PG seats will also be increased substantially to tackle the crisis of doctor shortage in the state,” he said.

Majhi said the new hospital at PRM MCH will transform the healthcare landscape of north Odisha by bringing quality medical services closer to the people who previously had to travel long distances for treatment. Equipped with advanced facilities, it will also play a vital role in community health, maternity and child healthcare, public health research and tribal health awareness, he added.

The chief minister said within just 20 months of assuming office, the state BJP government has ensured operationalisation of three new medical colleges at Jajpur, Kandhamal and Talcher. “The foundation stone for a medical college in Nabarangpur has been laid in February this year. We are planning new medical colleges in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts.