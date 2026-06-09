Farmers’ strike in Odisha's Bargarh: Four admitted to hospital

BHADRAK: As agitation by a group of farmers in Bargarh’s Dava continued over paddy procurement tokens, four farmers who were on an indefinite hunger strike were admitted to hospital after their health condition deteriorated.

Under the banner of Anchalik Krushak Sangathan, five farmers are on an indefinite hunger strike since June 1 at the Dava weekly market where nearly 20,000 bags of paddy have been stockpiled awaiting procurement.

According to the organisation, as many as 2,074 farmers had registered for paddy procurement after submitting the required documents. However, 514 farmers are yet to receive procurement tokens. Alleging inaction, the farmers launched the hunger strike.

Although representatives of district administration visited the protest site on June 4 and assured the farmers that tokens would be issued followed by procurement, the promise has not materialised, they alleged.

However, with temperatures soaring close to 45 degrees Celsius, health condition of the protesters worsened. During a routine health check-up by the Health department, officials advised immediate medical attention for some of the fasting farmers. Subsequently, all except one were admitted to the Dava community health centre.