Forest officials confirm first human kill of leopard in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management on Monday said that a leopard was responsible for the death of a man whose mutilated body was found near the protected area last week.

The deceased was identified as Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police limits.

Naik’s mutilated body was found by villagers on June 1 at Kumudabadi, a few kilometres from Similipal. While it was suspected to be a murder, some claimed that the villager might have been killed by a tiger, prompting the Forest department to collect samples for forensic examination.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said laboratory analysis confirmed leopard involvement in the incident. “The hair samples collected from the victim’s body matched that of a leopard. Besides, the puncture marks caused by canine teeth were found to be consistent with the size and pattern of a leopard attack,” Gogineni said.

He added that forest staff, along with police teams, conducted extensive search in the adjoining forest areas following the discovery of the body but the remaining parts could not be traced.