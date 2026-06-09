Miscreants pelt stones at night bus of OSRTC near Damanjodi

JEYPORE: Panic gripped passengers of an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus after a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle near Damanjodi chowk under Semiliguda police limits in Koraput district in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, a group of miscreants travelling in a Bolero vehicle and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, intercepted the Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam OSRTC bus at around 1.30 am. Before the driver and passengers could comprehend the situation, the miscreants reportedly began hurling stones at the bus.

The stone pelting continued for nearly 15 minutes, damaging most of the windowpanes and leaving passengers terrified. Several passengers were seen taking cover inside the bus as stones shattered the glass windows.

Following the sudden attack, the bus staff alerted the police and sought assistance. A police team immediately reached the spot. However, the miscreants had fled by then. Considering the possibility of another attack, police personnel escorted the bus up to Pottangi to ensure safety of passengers and crew members.

Police said no serious injuries were reported in the incident, though the bus suffered extensive damage. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the culprits.

Sunabeda SDPO Sumitra Jena said police teams have been formed to trace the accused. “The exact reason behind the attack will become clear after the miscreants are arrested and interrogated. Further investigation is underway,” she said.