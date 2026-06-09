Odisha Civil Services aspirant held for cheating during preliminary examination

CUTTACK: Markatnagar police have arrested an Odisha Civil Services (OCS) aspirant for allegedly adopting unfair practices during the preliminary examination on Sunday. Three others were also apprehended on charges of aiding him in writing the test.

Police identified the accused as Abhishek Rout (29) of Chauliaganj in the city along with Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, Rupesh Jha and Alex Raj Pani.

Police said, Rout was appearing for the OCS prelims exam at Ajay Binay Institute of Technology (ABIT) when he was found in possession of a bluetooth earbud and a mobile phone which he had concealed inside his undergarment.

As the exam was underway, invigilators grew suspicious after they noticed Rout repeatedly reading out the questions loudly. Upon verification, they found that he was communicating the questions and receiving answers through the bluetooth earbud.

The devices were seized by the invigilators in accordance with the prescribed procedures and Rout was handed over to the police. Basing on the complaint of the centre supervisor, a case was registered.

During probe, police found that Sahoo, Jha and Pani were helping Rout by dictating the answers over phone. They were nabbed from CDA and Badambadi areas.