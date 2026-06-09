Odisha Congress slams Union Minister Pradhan, intensifies demand for resignation over question paper leak

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Monday intensified his attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that repeated irregularities including question paper leaks reflected administrative failure and warranted his resignation.

Addressing a press conference organised by the Sambalpur district Congress committee here, Das said, “Pradhan could have safeguarded his dignity by stepping down. His failure to resign is a mistake. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi protecting him is a bigger mistake.”

He said the Congress would continue its peaceful agitation until the union minister tenders his resignation. Besides, the party would strongly oppose the Centre if the latter failed to formulate a permanent policy to prevent recurring examination-related irregularities.

Das accused the BJP of weakening the education system and alleged undue influence of the RSS in academic institutions. He also accused the Education Ministry of framing policies that allegedly favoured certain private educational institutions, including a private school in Bargarh, at the expense of meritorious students. He claimed that examination and admission-related processes were being designed in a manner that disproportionately benefited select institutions.

Referring to the proposed students’ rally at Sambalpur on June 10, the OPCC chief said the gathering would be historic and serve as a platform for nurturing future leaders. He expressed confidence that the visit of Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar would help reorganise the student community and inspire youths to engage in democratic struggles.