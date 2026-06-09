Odisha man held for raping woman in hotel by promising to help her in a job-related matter

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at a hotel near Pipili on the pretext of helping her in a job matter.

The accused Himansu Samal alias Jitu of Kula Haripur village under Badachana block of Jajpur district was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim on June 7.

Though the incident occurred within Pipili police limits of Puri, the Commissionerate Police adopted a humane approach and registered an FIR with Dhauli police station, instead of registering a zero FIR or asking the survivor to approach Pipili police.

Police said the survivor’s mother worked as a cook in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar and knew Samal. She had reportedly shared his contact number with her daughter for assistance in connection with a financial transaction linked to a job arrangement.

According to police, the woman had allegedly paid Rs 30,000 to a person for securing a job. However, the said person later transferred Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to her bank account. Worried over such a huge transfer, her mother contacted Samal who allegedly assured them that he would handle the situation if any police inquiry arose.

On June 5, the woman received a call from an unknown number with picture of a police officer on the display. Alarmed by the call, she reportedly contacted Samal, who informed her that the call had originated from Dhauli police station.