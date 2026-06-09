Odisha police detain two for stone quarry blast

DHENKANAL: Nihalprasad police in Dhenkanal district on Monday detained two persons in connection with the stone quarry blast which left a worker dead and two others injured.

Police said the stone quarry manager Chandan Kumar Sahu (35) and its owner’s son Sunil Muduli (36) have been detained for questioning on basis of the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased worker, identified as Gopal Barla (22).

Sources said Gopal, a resident of Dhankunia under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district, was a drill operator in the stone quarry which is owned by Jagabandhu Enterprises Private Ltd. He was engaged in work on Sunday evening when an explosion took place in the quarry near Kastipal village.

While Gopal was killed, two other workers - Jagabandhu Sethi (36) of Nihalprasad village and Arjun Badara (25) of Jajpur - suffered injuries in the incident.

Following the mishap, the local tehsildar, mining officials and police visited the stone quarry for investigation. The quarry has been sealed by the administration pending inquiry.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.