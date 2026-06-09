Odisha's Aum Valley School gets Prakruti Mitra, Bandhu awards

BHUBANESWAR: Titilagrah-based Aum Valley School has received the prestigious Prakruti Mitra and Prakruti Bandhu Award 2026 by the Forest department for its outstanding contribution to environment conservation and sustainable practices.

The award was presented by the district collector and divisional forest officer of Balangir in recognition of the school’s continuous efforts in promoting environmental awareness through tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, Eco-Club activities and other green initiatives.

Chairman of the school Deepak Kumar Sahu, chief advisor Dr Rabin Chandra Paramanik and principal M Nagamalleswar Rao congratulated the students, teachers and staff members for their teamwork and described the award as a proud achievement for the entire school.