Over 62,000 students get ranks in OJEE, Special OJEE likely in third week of July

BHUBANESWAR: Over 62,000 candidates have been allotted ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - 2026, conducted by the OJEE committee for enrolment of students to various technical and professional colleges across the state in 2026-27 academic calendar.

Shubhransu Sutar topped the entrance exam in B Pharm, while Arun Kumar Jena topped in LE-Tech (Dip) and Suraj Kumar Jha in LE-Tech (BSc).

Similarly, the toppers in other courses include Debashish Behera in LE-Pharm, Tribikram Pradhan in MBA, Naren Patra in MCA/MSc (Comp Sc), Srimayee Panigrahi in Integrated MBA, Dev Mandal in BCAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording and Sound Design/Film Editing), Shyamsundar Behera in M Pharm, Sai Aarya Anushka Nayak in M Arch and Sagarika Acharya in M Plan. Swagat Kumar Behura secured the top position in M Tech.

Announcing the results on Monday, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) minister Sampad Chandra Swain said a total of 1,03,434 candidates had registered for the exam this year of whom 92,628 candidates (89.55 per cent) appeared for the test across 99 centres including a few in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.

“Of them, 62,691 candidates have been allotted ranks. Results of the remaining 30,000 candidates from the nursing courses will be announced by the DMET,” he said.