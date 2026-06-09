SGI felicitates CHSE, CBSE science toppers

CUTTACK: Saraswati Group of Institutions (SGI), Belagachhia, recently organised a grand felicitation ceremony to honour students who excelled in the CHSE Plus II science examination 2026 and the CBSE Class XII science examination 2026.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, judge of the Orissa High Court, congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements, and urged them to pursue excellence with integrity, discipline and dedication.

Senior advocate and SGI advisor Susanta Kumar Dash lauded the institution’s consistent academic performance and encouraged students to strive for greater success in their future endeavours.

SGI chairman Debadatta Swain highlighted the institution’s commitment to quality education, academic excellence and holistic development. He congratulated the students, teachers and parents for the remarkable results achieved this year. Presenting the academic report, the school principal announced that Saraswati Science Higher Secondary School recorded a 99 per cent pass rate in the CHSE Plus II science examination 2026.

Of the 383 students who appeared for the examination, 70 secured more than 90 per cent marks, including 19 students who scored above 95 per cent. A total of 192 students secured above 80 per cent marks, while 285 students scored more than 70 per cent.

Manas Ranjan Swain emerged as one of the most outstanding performers by securing four perfect scores in english, physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

In the CBSE Class XII science examination 2026, one student secured 93.4 pc marks, while more than 10 students scored above 80 pc marks.