Arms and explosives cache unearthed in Malkangiri forests

MALKANGIRI/BHUBANESWAR: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from a Maoist dump in the forested areas of Kirimiti and Katuapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in the early hours of Tuesday.

Acting on information collected from surrendered Naxals, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a joint search operation and recovered the arms and explosives. The area where the dump was unearthed is located close to Durva area of Bastar district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.

The seized weapons and explosives included an INSAS light machine gun (LMG), two INSAS rifles, three IEDs, one grenade, AK-series rifle magazines, 18 electric detonators with wire, two wireless remote switches, a walkie-talkie set and a solar plate with wire. Security forces also recovered Maoist uniforms, literature and communication equipment from the hideout.