Arms and explosives cache unearthed in Malkangiri forests

MALKANGIRI/BHUBANESWAR: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from a Maoist dump in the forested areas of Kirimiti and Katuapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in the early hours of Tuesday.
Acting on information collected from surrendered Naxals, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a joint search operation and recovered the arms and explosives. The area where the dump was unearthed is located close to Durva area of Bastar district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a region known to be the hotbed of Maoist activities.
The seized weapons and explosives included an INSAS light machine gun (LMG), two INSAS rifles, three IEDs, one grenade, AK-series rifle magazines, 18 electric detonators with wire, two wireless remote switches, a walkie-talkie set and a solar plate with wire. Security forces also recovered Maoist uniforms, literature and communication equipment from the hideout.
Police suspect that these items possibly belonged to Maoist cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil said the seizure dealt a significant blow to the Maoist organisation’s logistical network and operational capabilities in the region. It is suspected that the seized arms and explosives were stockpiled for future attacks on security forces operating along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
“The recovery of such sophisticated weapons and explosive materials indicates the operational preparedness of the Maoists in the region.The seizure has disrupted their plans and weakened their infrastructure,”the SP said. He added that anti-Maoist operations would continue with greater intensity in the coming days and security forces would maintain sustained pressure on extremists operating in the border areas.
Police said following the seizure, security has been strengthened across the region. Security personnel have been placed on high alert to prevent any regrouping attempt by the Maoists.