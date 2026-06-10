Dacoity motive in stone pelting on OSRTC bus, three held

JEYPORE: Semiliguda police in Koraput district on Tuesday arrested three youths for their alleged involvement in stone pelting on an OSRTC bus near Damanjodi chowk, which left several passengers injured and caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

The accused are Akash Khilla (26) of Semiliguda, Asish Khilla (23) of RK Maliguda village and Dillip Pradhan (23) of Mohanpada under Sunabeda police limits. Investigators suspect that the accused were preparing to commit dacoity before the plan was thwarted by the alertness of the bus staff and swift police intervention.

Police said a case was registered on basis of a complaint lodged by Santosh Sagar (32), driver of the Bhawanipatna–Visakhapatnam OSRTC Volvo bus. As per the complaint, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when a Bolero vehicle intercepted the bus near Damanjodi chowk.

Five to six miscreants allegedly stopped the bus and began pelting stones at it. The attack continued for several minutes, shattering the front windshield and damaging other parts of the vehicle. Some passengers also sustained minor injuries from shattered glass.

Police said suspecting an attempt to commit dacoity, the driver refrained from opening the bus doors and immediately contacted the 112 emergency helpline. Responding promptly, a police team from Semiliguda rushed to the spot, rescued the passengers and escorted the bus safely to Pottangi.

Based on technical evidence and field inquiries, investigators identified the vehicle allegedly used in the crime. Subsequently, the three accused were arrested and the vehicle seized.

Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in the incident. The trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Investigation officer Prafulla Kumar Patra said efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining persons involved in the stone pelting incident. Further investigation is underway.