Modi’s 12 years set new benchmarks in governance, welfare: Meghwal

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a period of rapid, inclusive and technology-driven transformation in governance over the past 12 years.

Addressing a media-conference as part of Modi’s completion of 12 years as the longest serving prime minister of the country, Meghwal said India has made remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, digital advancement, welfare delivery and judicial reforms under his leadership. The country has witnessed unprecedented progress over the last 12 years in areas ranging from poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and farmer welfare to youth opportunities, modern infrastructure and national security, he said.

“The Modi government’s developmental journey has been marked by landmark welfare initiatives for empowering the poor and marginalised. Programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat have significantly expanded financial inclusion, sanitation coverage and healthcare access across the country,” Meghwal said.

The Union minister said the use of technology in the government has accelerated the implementation of the welfare schemes with enhanced transparency. The direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has saved the exchequer over Rs 4.31 lakh crore by plugging leakages and eliminating middlemen across various welfare programmes. These monumental savings are the result of technology-driven governance that ensures funds reach eligible individuals transparently, he said.