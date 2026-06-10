Modi’s 12 years set new benchmarks in governance, welfare: Meghwal

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a period of rapid, inclusive and technology-driven transformation in governance over the past 12 years.
Addressing a media-conference as part of Modi’s completion of 12 years as the longest serving prime minister of the country, Meghwal said India has made remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, digital advancement, welfare delivery and judicial reforms under his leadership. The country has witnessed unprecedented progress over the last 12 years in areas ranging from poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and farmer welfare to youth opportunities, modern infrastructure and national security, he said.
“The Modi government’s developmental journey has been marked by landmark welfare initiatives for empowering the poor and marginalised. Programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat have significantly expanded financial inclusion, sanitation coverage and healthcare access across the country,” Meghwal said.
The Union minister said the use of technology in the government has accelerated the implementation of the welfare schemes with enhanced transparency. The direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has saved the exchequer over Rs 4.31 lakh crore by plugging leakages and eliminating middlemen across various welfare programmes. These monumental savings are the result of technology-driven governance that ensures funds reach eligible individuals transparently, he said.
He cited the construction of over four crore houses and more than 10 crore toilets as examples of the scale and impact of government interventions which were mocked by the Opposition when the prime minister made the announcement from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Meghwal also pointed to major economic and institutional reforms, including the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which have strengthened the country’s economic framework. He added that several colonial-era laws have been replaced with modern, transparent and citizen-centric legislation.
On reforms in the justice sector, Meghwal said initiatives such as e-Courts have improved accessibility, efficiency and timely delivery of justice, benefitting ordinary citizens across the country. He also said Prime Minister Modi has received the highest civilian honours from 32 countries and described it as a matter of pride for the nation.