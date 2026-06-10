Odisha fishermen at sea over diesel price hike

JAGATSINGHPUR: The livelihood of nearly 50,000 fishermen across the state is likely to be affected after the lifting of the annual fishing ban on June 14 due to a sharp increase in diesel prices amid the West Asia war.

Fishermen said trawler operators were earlier purchasing diesel at consumer rates, which were around Rs 2 per litre lower than the price at fuel stations. But now, while diesel is available at retail outlets at around Rs 100.22 per litre, cooperative society-run fuel outlets in fishing harbours are procuring diesel at nearly Rs 143 per litre, forcing trawler operators to buy it at around Rs 145 per litre. Fishermen say the steep increase has placed an enormous financial burden on them.

General secretary of Odisha Marine Fish Producers’ Association (OMFPA) Aurobinda Swain said, “Boat owners are suffering huge financial losses and mounting debts, while the marine fishing industry in the state is facing an economic crisis. Fish production, exports and the coastal economy are also likely to be adversely affected due to the rise in diesel price.”

OMFPA and the Odisha State Fishermen Federation have urged the government to intervene, noting that several coastal states already provide diesel subsidies to fishermen. The organisations said earlier subsidy arrangements with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have failed to improve the situation and demanded comprehensive financial relief, including livelihood compensation during the annual three-month fishing ban from April 15 to June 14, as well as subsidies on diesel.

Although Gujarat and several other coastal states provide diesel subsidies for marine fishing vessels, Odisha does not offer any direct subsidy for fishing operations. Earlier, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between FISHFED and IOCL to provide a subsidy of 50 paise per litre of diesel at designated jetties.