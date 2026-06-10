Odisha woman dies a month after C-section, family cries medical neglect

BARGARH: Tension ran high outside a private hospital in Bargarh town on Tuesday after a woman died due to alleged medical negligence, a month after undergoing Cesarean-section in the facility.

Alleging medical negligence during the surgical procedure, family members of the deceased woman, identified as Sristiprabha Pradhan of Bargarh district, staged protest by placing her body in front of the hospital.

Family members said Sristi, a resident of Hatisar village in Bargarh’s Bhatli block, was admitted to Purohit General Hospital in Bargarh town for delivery on May 13. She delivered a baby boy the same day. They alleged that during the surgery, her urinary bladder was inadvertently damaged, leading to severe health complications.

Sristi’s husband Purnachandra Sahu said after the surgery, his wife started to bleed profusely. The doctors repeatedly asked family members to arrange blood. However, Sristi’s condition did not improve and the hospital referred her to VIMSAR, Burla.

“We shifted her to VIMSAR, but there was no significant improvement in her condition. As her treatment was progressing slowly, we brought her back to the private hospital a few days ago, where she eventually breathed her last. My wife died because of negligence during the surgical procedure,” he alleged.