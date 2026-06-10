One dies of asphyxiation inside well in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A worker died of asphyxiation and two others suffered injuries while cleaning a well at Manapur village under Aul police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Parikhit Singh of Demal village.

Sources said Parikhit along with Jara Samal (52) and his 22-year-old son Chittaranjan Samal was engaged by one Sukadev Parida to clean and renovate his 12 ft well. Parikhit first entered the well and was reportedly suffocated to death. When he did not come out, Jara and his son went inside and also fell unconscious.

Subsequently, fire services personnel were called in and the trio was rescued from the well in an unconscious condition. They were rushed to the local hospital where Parikhit was declared dead.

Aul IIC Antrajami Srichandan said on being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. The body was sent to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the IIC added.