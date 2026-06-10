Tusker housed at kraal in Similipal awaits nod from PCCF for release

BARIPADA: Authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) are awaiting permission from the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) to release a tusker, which was translocated from Angul Sadar range last week. The elephant is currently being housed in a protective kraal near Talbandh wildlife range under Similipal’s north wildlife division.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni on Tuesday said forest personnel have been closely monitoring the elephant’s behaviour since it was shifted to the kraal. The tusker is being provided with food, water and all necessary care.

“The elephant has exhibited normal behaviour since it was shifted to the kraal. Regular reports on its condition and behaviour have been shared with the higher authorities. No signs of aggression have been observed during this period. The tusker will be released into Similipal forest after obtaining permission from the PCCF,” the RCCF said.

Transported from Angul Sadar Range in a special ‘Airabat’ vehicle, the tusker reached Satkosia wildlife range under Similipal’s north division on June 4 for release into the wild. However, after learning about the elephant’s arrival, local residents gathered at the range office and reportedly prevented forest officials from releasing it from the transport vehicle.