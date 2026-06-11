AP minister inaugurates road in Kotia, targets Odisha government

JEYPORE/KORAPUT : Amid the ongoing interstate boundary dispute over the Kotia cluster of villages in Koraput district, Women and Child Development Minister of Andhra Pradesh Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated a newly-constructed road in the bordering panchayat on Wednesday.

The minister’s visit, which was accompanied by extensive security arrangements by the Andhra Pradesh Police, witnessed participation of a large number of local residents.The new 5.5-km road constructed by the Andhra Pradesh government at a cost of `1.90 crore connects Dandigaon in Andhra Pradesh to Neredi Valsa village in Kotia.

Following the inauguration, Sandhya Rani addressed a public meeting at Neredi Valsa, where she strongly criticised the Koraput district administration and Odisha Police over their alleged handling of residents in the villages of Kotia.

She alleged that villagers supporting the programmes and welfare schemes of Andhra Pradesh government were being subjected to harassment by Odisha authorities.The minister also accused Koraput officials of creating fear among locals through police action and attempting to compel residents to avail benefits exclusively under Odisha government schemes.

“The Odisha administration should maintain the status quo as directed by the Supreme Court, and all authorities must adhere to the court’s orders,” she said.

On the occasion, Sandhya Rani also interacted with villagers and highlighted various welfare and developmental initiatives being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government in the border areas. She assured residents of continued support and assistance from the neighbouring state.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the minister’s programme with Andhra Pradesh Police deployed at key locations including the meeting venue.Officials of the Andhra Pradesh administration also attended the programme.

The minister’s visit assumes significance amid the continuing dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia cluster of villages, with both states laying claim to the panchayat and extending welfare benefits to residents.