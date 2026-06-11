Couple set afire by son-in-law over family row in Mayurbhanj, critical

BARIPADA: A couple suffered critical burn injuries after being allegedly set ablaze by their son-in-law over a family dispute at Naupada village under Suliapada police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday night.

The injured are Sheikh Harun Ali (55) and his wife Suhana Bibi (49) of Naupada. The accused, 43-year-old Sheikh Sagir of Raghunathpur in Baripada town, is on the run after committing the crime.

Sources said Sagir and the couple’s daughter Suhana Khatun (32) married four years ago and have two children. However, the duo was reportedly facing marital discord due to which Khatun along with the two kids was living at her parents’ place in Naupada village.

Sagir regularly visited his in-laws’ house, demanding that his wife return with him. However, Khatun refused to leave with him. Suspecting that his parents’-in-law were instigating his wife against him, the accused decided to eliminate them, said police.

On Tuesday night, Sagir arrived at Naupada and parked his motorcycle in front of his in-laws’ house. He reportedly took out a bottle of petrol from the side box of his bike and went to talk to his parents’-in-law. During discussion, a heated argument reportedly took place between them.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly poured the petrol on Harun and his mother-in-law before setting them on fire. During the incident, Khatun and her two kids were sleeping in another room.

On hearing the couple’s cries for help, neighbours reached the spot. However, Sagir had already fled the scene on his motorcycle. After dousing the fire, villagers rushed the grievously injured couple to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. Sources said the couple would be shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack as their condition is serious.

On Wednesday, Khatun lodged a complaint against Sagir in Suliapada police station on basis of which a case was registered. Police said efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is underway.