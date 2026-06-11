History-sheeter held for murder over sharing of proceeds from scrap sale in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police on Wednesday arrested a history-sheeter on charges of killing a man in an abandoned house in Hillpatna area of Berhampur.

The accused is 33-year-old Jagannath Behera of Babaji Tota Sahi under BN Pur police limits. Police said Jagannath killed Nrusingh Behera (41) by smashing his head with a flower vase on May 30.

According to police, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Kumar Raula was conducting routine patrol on May 31 when he received information about an unidentified body lying on the verandah of an abandoned house in Hillpatna. He reached the spot and found a man lying dead with grievous injuries on the head and face. A cement flower vase was found near the body, raising suspicion of murder.

Basing on the report of ASI Raula, police registered a case under section 103(1) of the BNS. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Nrusingh.

Police said Jagannath and Nrusingh used to steal used iron rods from different areas. On May 30 night, the duo had gone to a scrap dealer’s shop at Kamapalli to sell the stolen iron. After selling the scrap material, the duo reportedly went to the abandoned house at Hillpatna where an argument broke out between them over sharing of the sale proceeds.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the quarrel turned violent as the accused assaulted Nrusingh with fist blows. When the victim fell down, Jagannath allegedly picked up a cement flower vase lying nearby and struck him on the head. Nrusingh died on the spot.

After investigation, police arrested Jagannath and produced him in court. According to police records, the accused has criminal antecedents and is linked to six cases including theft, house-breaking, attempt to murder, assault, and offences against women registered at BN Pur, Mahila, and Berhampur Town police stations.