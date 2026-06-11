Odisha posts 12 per cent rise in seafood export value

BHUBANESWAR: The state is steadily strengthening its position in India’s seafood export landscape, with robust growth in both export volumes and value during 2025-26, aided by expanding aquaculture, improved processing infrastructure and rising containerised shipments through Paradip Port.

As per official data, Odisha exported more than one lakh tonne of seafood worth Rs 5,428.67 crore during 2025-26, registering a 9.63 per cent increase in export quantity and an 11.90 pc rise in export value compared to the previous year.

The state currently has 64 registered seafood exporters, 45 processing plants, modern cold storage facilities and 36 shrimp hatcheries, creating a strong value chain for marine exports.

Shrimp continues to dominate the sector, with Vannamei shrimp production reaching 53,628 tonne during the year. Growing global demand, particularly from key markets such as the United States and China, has supported higher export earnings, said a report of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A significant development has been the rapid growth in containerised seafood exports through Paradip Port. Container movement increased from 76 containers to 158 containers during the year, reflecting growth of more than 107 per cent. The expansion is expected to reduce logistics costs and improve export competitiveness for seafood processors in eastern India.