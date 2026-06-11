Odisha: Youth held for abduction and rape of woman

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Sadar police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old youth on charges of kidnapping a woman and subjecting her to repeated sexual assault.

The accused is Bharat Sandha of Naktideul area in Sambalpur district. He was nabbed from Jharsuguda district.

Police said Sandha was arrested on basis of the complaint lodged by the 23-year-old survivor, a resident of Sundargarh, on Tuesday night.

Sadar IIC Soudamini Nag said in her complaint, the woman said she was in contact with the accused for the past three years. Sandha allegedly persuaded her to go to Jharsuguda with him on the false promise of marriage. After she accompanied him to Jharsuguda, she was reportedly held captive in a house near the Bhusan plant.

The accused allegedly raped her for over eight days in the house. Subsequently, the survivor’s family members reached Jharsuguda while searching for her and rescued her from the house.

The IIC said a case under sections 87, 64(2)(M) and 351(2) of BNS has been registered. Police conducted medical examinations of both the survivor and the accused. Sandha was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.