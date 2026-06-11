PM Modi’s 12 years, a testament to public trust: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected PM of the country.

Describing the achievement as a historic milestone and a reflection of the people’s enduring faith in his leadership, Majhi said the accomplishment was not merely a record but a testament to the trust reposed in Modi by the people across the country over the years. He said the prime minister has steered India through a period of transformative changes marked by decisive governance, national confidence and global recognition.

“Your tenure has been defined by an unwavering resolve to serve, a bold and transformative vision and a tireless dedication to place India at the forefront of the world,” the chief minister said.

Majhi said under Modi’s leadership, India has emerged strong, more confident in its identity and increasingly influential in the global stage.

He prayed to Lord Jagannath to bless the PM with good health, long life and strength to continue guiding the nation towards greater prosperity, collective progress and international prominence.

The occasion was marked by celebrations across the state. The state unit of the BJP and its Bhubaneswar district unit organised special prayers, lighting of lamps and offerings at Lingaraj temple for the prime minister’s long life. As part of the programme, party leaders and workers participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by planting saplings near the temple premises.