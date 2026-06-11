Prepare for rural, ULB polls: Naveen Patnaik tells party leaders

BHUBANESWAR: Signalling BJD’s intent ahead of the next electoral hurdle, party supremo and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday exhorted leaders of the regional outfit to prepare for panchayat and urban local body polls scheduled early next year.

Addressing a meeting of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates who had lost in the 2024 elections at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen discussed the party’s organisational position and local issues in various constituencies.

He said the massive success of the party’s ‘Nari Adhikar Abhijan’ across the state signals a change in the minds of people. The BJD had launched the ‘Nari Adhikar Abhijan’ to expose what it termed the BJP’s “deceitful approach” towards reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. Naveen thanked the party workers and women, who came out in large numbers to make the campaign a success.

He said that in the last two years, law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed. “The public is living in fear as crimes like murder, rape, robbery and atrocities against women have crossed all limits,” he said.