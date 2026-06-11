SP orders probe into ‘misconduct’ of police towards road mishap victim

BHADRAK : Bhadrak SP Manoj Kumar Rout on Wednesday ordered a detailed probe into the allegations of police misconduct, extortion, and delay in providing medical assistance to a victim of a road mishap on National Highway-16 near Maitapur last week.

The incident, which occurred on the night of June 6, came to light after a video allegedly showing police misconduct at the accident site went viral on social media.

According to reports, police personnel allegedly demanded money from the driver of a truck carrying poultry following which the latter tried to speed away from the spot. The truck subsequently collided with another vehicle, resulting in injuries to its driver Santosh Mallick.

While the poultry truck driver escaped unhurt, Mallick allegedly sought assistance from the police personnel present at the scene. However, the officers allegedly hurled abuses at him and demanded money from him as well before contacting ambulance. A complaint was later lodged at Bhadrak Rural police station, following which an inquiry was initiated into the incident.

The SP said a preliminary inquiry has already been conducted and additional SP Arup Abhishek Behera has now been entrusted with a detailed investigation into the matter. “The circumstances leading to the accident, the conduct of police personnel at the spot, and allegations made in the viral video will be thoroughly examined,” the SP said, adding that the role of all officials present at the scene, including PCR van staff, constables and home guards, would be verified. Strict action would be taken if any misconduct is established, he said.

Responding to allegations of delay in medical assistance, Rout said police had immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service and fire services personnel after the mishap. However, the ambulance reportedly reached the spot late.

In the meantime, the injured person was shifted to a PCR van at the request of the vehicle driver while police waited for medical support. The victim was later shifted to the ambulance for further treatment after its arrival.