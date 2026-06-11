Two years of Majhi govt: The good, bad and the ugly

The onset of monsoon this year in Odisha coincides with a significant political juncture in the state as the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government completes two years in power. The season of rains though bears a paradox. While the showers bring relief from the heat and sweat of a long torrid summer, fill the landscape with lush greenery, nourish the farms and germinate the seeds, they too sweep away the dust, laying bare every crack, every pothole on the roads.

Governments, too, are much the same. They come to power riding on the people’s hope of change and propagating a vision of a better future. With time, their surface too is scraped, revealing their accomplishments and failures.

Two years have passed since the BJP ended Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year rule and ushered in a new political chapter under Majhi. And, 24 months are a good measure of a government’s performance.

From what has transpired under Majhi regime, the story so far is neither of unqualified success nor dismal failure. The BJP government has made some significant achievements but failed on crucial fronts and found itself embroiled in controversies many a time. It has notched up a complex record that can be best examined through three lenses: the good, the bad and the ugly.

THE GOOD

Immediately after being sworn-in on June 12, 2024, Majhi and his cabinet got off to a rollicking start, bent upon fulfilling the promises made to the people. The four gates of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, a major poll promise, were opened on the very evening, the government took shape.