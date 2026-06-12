BJP-led Odisha government turns two, CM Majhi unveils free KG-to-PG education

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG) will be made completely free in the state and termed it a landmark initiative in the country.
Addressing a media conference marking the completion of two years of the BJP government, Majhi elaborated on the government's achievements across social and economic sectors while announcing a slew of new projects—from an iconic science city to a 'Greater Bhubaneswar' plan. Over the last two years, he said, the government has rolled out 121 new schemes, projects and initiatives that will drive the Samrudha Odisha vision.
"Every member of society will be a partner in the development journey, but the poor will have the first right," he said. The free education decision, the CM said, will go a long way in ensuring universal access, especially for students from economically weaker sections.
"The idea is to make education free and universal, and this is perhaps a first-of-its-kind step in the country," he said. He added that the government has planned four new universities, while 18 government colleges have been established in remote areas to expand higher education equitably across the state.
Acknowledging that employment generation remains a major challenge, the chief minister said the state attracted investment proposals worth Rs 20 lakh crore through investor summits and roadshows, with the potential to generate around 17 lakh jobs. The government has approved 433 industrial projects worth Rs 8.69 lakh crore and initiated projects worth Rs 2.85 lakh crore over the past two years, which are expected to provide employment to more than 2.4 lakh people, he added.
Majhi emphasised the government's focus on technology-driven development and said it has approved an IT Development Programme with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore. It has also decided to establish an Iconic Science City near Bhubaneswar on 77 acres of land at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
"The state has framed dedicated policies for semiconductors, electronics and artificial intelligence (AI). Three semiconductor units are at different stages of establishment, while five Global Capability Centre (GCC) hubs are proposed in the state. The aim is to boost technology-driven employment," he added.
Responding to concerns over law and order, Majhi rejected allegations of deterioration in the situation and challenged critics to identify any serious criminal case in which the accused had not been arrested. He said the conviction rate in crimes against women had risen sharply from 6.7 per cent in 2023 to 62 per cent by June 2025, while the overall conviction rate after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had increased to 87.6 per cent. The government has also created more than 21,000 new posts in the police force, he added. The chief minister said Bhubaneswar will be developed into a smart city of global standards. He also referred to the concept of a 'Greater Bhubaneswar', modelled on Greater Hyderabad, an idea suggested by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit to New Delhi for the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. Majhi also took the opportunity to criticise the previous BJD government for its alleged failure to provide basic amenities to the people. "In about two months, we will celebrate Independence Day. Even after 79 years, basic facilities like electricity, drinking water and all-weather roads have not reached all villages in the state. Why did the 24-year-old government not take steps to provide these basic facilities? Who prevented it from doing so?" the CM questioned. "To correct this historical lapse, our government has rolled up its sleeves and launched Mission Power to ensure that basic facilities reach every village by the end of 2027. Work in this direction is progressing on a war footing, and we will certainly succeed," Majhi said.