Four coal heaps at Odisha's Siarmal mine continue to burn for a week, MCL authorities on toes

ROURKELA: At least four coal heaps at the Siarmal open cast project (SOCP) in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block continue to burn for the past one week, keeping authorities of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on their toes.

MCL sources said fire was first noticed at four of the 15 huge coal heaps of the SOCP around a week ago. Since then, water is being continuously sprayed on the affected sites along with dozing of coal heaps to fully douse the fire and prevent further spread.

An MCL spokesperson said after extraction, fragmented coals are loosely deposited to form heaps before transportation. The situation has aggravated due to rise in the atmospheric temperature for a prolonged period resulting in spontaneous heating of the coal and breakout of fire with exposure to oxygen.

He said due to limited supply of rakes by the South Eastern Railway (SER), the desired dispatch of coal from the SOCP could not be achieved in 2025-2026 leading to a build-up of 54 lakh tonne stock.

Around 18 lakh tonne of coal has already been dispatched to reduce the present stock to about 36 lakh tonne. As a further precautionary measure to lower the stock, the present extraction from the mine has also been reduced.