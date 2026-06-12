History-sheeter suffers injury in police shootout in Odisha

BHADRAK: A history-sheeter was reportedly injured in an encounter with cops near Nuasahi village under Bhadrak Rural police limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accused, Prafulla Mallick of Dandaharipur village under Anantapur police limits in Balasore district, suffered a bullet injury to his right leg during the shootout with police. He was initially admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

The encounter took place during a joint operation conducted by personnel from Bhadrak Town, Rural and Puruna Bazar police stations under the supervision of SP Manoj Rout.

Bhadrak Town IIC Pravanshi Sekhar Mishra said three police personnel were also injured during the operation. The injured are Bhadrak Rural IIC Subrat Das, assistant sub-inspector Srikanta Jena and a constable. Their condition is reported to be stable.

IIC Mishra said Mallick is involved in 22 criminal cases including dacoity and robbery. The accused was under police scanner for a long time.

“Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at around 3 am on the day to apprehend him near Nuasahi village. On spotting the police team, Mallick tried to flee on a motorcycle. He also opened fire at police, prompting retaliatory firing. The accused sustained bullet injury in the shootout and was caught,” he said.

Mishra added that a country-made gun, two used cartridges and as many live ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.