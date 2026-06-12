MCL forms committee to investigate 'recruitment scam' in Talcher hospital

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in engagement of some paramedical personnel at Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital (PMPGH) in Talcher.

The high-level committee will inquire into the allegations of some staff members, who were engaged through a service provider, submitting fake nursing certificates to secure jobs in the hospital.

According to MCL, the committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, fixing responsibility on the service provider, M/s Commando Industrial Security Force, and any other individual involved in the forgery. It has also been asked to recommend corrective measures and suggest standard operating procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The committee will submit its report to the director (HR) of MCL within three days.The MCL said further action will be taken on basis of the findings of the committee’s report.