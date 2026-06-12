MCL forms committee to investigate 'recruitment scam' in Talcher hospital

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in engagement of some paramedical personnel at Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital (PMPGH) in Talcher.
The high-level committee will inquire into the allegations of some staff members, who were engaged through a service provider, submitting fake nursing certificates to secure jobs in the hospital.
According to MCL, the committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, fixing responsibility on the service provider, M/s Commando Industrial Security Force, and any other individual involved in the forgery. It has also been asked to recommend corrective measures and suggest standard operating procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The committee will submit its report to the director (HR) of MCL within three days.The MCL said further action will be taken on basis of the findings of the committee’s report.
The MCL clarified that the allegations pertain to a limited number of recent engagements made at the hospital. It said the staff members found to be involved in the fraud have already been terminated with immediate effect.
According to sources, at least 60 of the 298 paramedical staff engaged in the hospital since 2023 were accused of producing fake nursing certificates to secure their jobs.
The MCL said PMPGH and its associated medical college infrastructure were established under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and handed over to the Odisha government in December 2023.However, owing to initial operational constraints and on the directions of the state government, MCL has continued to provide support services including engagement of paramedical staff to ensure smooth functioning of the health facility.
Meanwhile, the Angul collector has also constituted a committee headed by the hospital superintendent to probe the allegation and submit a report within two weeks.