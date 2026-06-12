NHRC summons Bargarh collector for non-compliance

BARGARH: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a conditional summons to the Bargarh collector for not implementing its order of paying Rs 15 lakh compensation to the kin of a 12-year-old boy who died from burn injuries after allegedly falling into hot ash dumped by a rice mill last year.

The victim, Pratyush Bhaena, had sustained severe burn injuries after allegedly falling into hot ash dumped by Kaleshwar rice mill on February 26 last year.

In its proceedings on October 29, the NHRC recommended payment of `15 lakh compensation to the next of kin within six weeks. It also noted that the Home department had subsequently directed the Bargarh collector to ensure compliance and submit proof of payment to the NHRC by January 31.

The NHRC directed the Bargarh collector to ensure compliance with its order on or before June 24.

The Commission further stated that if its directions are not complied with by the stipulated date, the Bargarh SP shall arrest the collector.

Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal could not be reached for his comments on the issue.