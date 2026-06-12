No food, no water: Odisha youth rescued after surviving four days in abandoned well following assault

BARGARH: In a dramatic tale of survival, a 25-year-old youth who was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants and thrown into an abandoned well, was rescued on Thursday after spending four days trapped inside without food or water.

The incident took place in Samaleipadar Nursery area under Bijepur block of Bargarh district. The survivor, identified as Tulasiram Bhue of Purena village in Padampur, has been hospitalised after his rescue.

According to preliminary information, a group of miscreants brutally assaulted Tulasiram at around 3 pm on Sunday. Believing him to be dead after he became unconscious, they reportedly dumped him into an abandoned well in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, before fleeing the spot.

Despite severe injuries and lack of food and drinking water, Tulasiram managed to struggle for his life inside the well for around four days. His ordeal ended on Thursday after a local resident, who had gone to the nursery area to collect firewood, heard faint cries for help coming from the well.

He immediately alerted villagers who rushed to the spot and informed police and fire services personnel. A rescue team reached the spot and pulled Tulasiram out of the well safely using ladders and ropes.