Orissa High Court seeks CMC reply on heritage panel in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a response from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking immediate formation of a Heritage Conservation Committee for preservation and protection of the city’s heritage buildings and sites.
The PIL filed by 74-year-old social activist and advocate Chittaranjan Mohanty was taken up for hearing by the vacation bench of Justices AK Mohapatra and V Narasingh on Tuesday. Appearing in person, Mohanty contended that Cuttack, known as Odisha’s millennium city, possesses numerous heritage structures and sites that require systematic conservation. He argued that under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, it is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to preserve and conserve such heritage assets.
The PIL had also sought a direction to the state government not to put the British-era Lalbag police station building and site to any alternative use that could endanger its heritage value. However, during the hearing, additional government advocate S Das informed the court that the Lalbag police station building had already been demolished.
Taking note of the submission, the vacation bench observed that the prayer regarding Lalbag police station building had become infructuous and no relief could be granted on that issue.
On the demand for constitution of the Heritage Conservation Committee, the court observed that the plea deserved consideration in light of the statutory provisions under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act.
The bench, accordingly, issued a notice to the CMC and its counsel, Debasish Nayak, to obtain instructions from the civic body. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the week commencing June 29.
According to the petition, the Act provides for formation of a Heritage Conservation Committee under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner. The committee is expected to include a designated convener and seven experts from fields such as urban planning, architecture, archaeology and history. Mohanty alleged that despite the statutory mandate, the CMC has not constituted the committee.
The petitioner submitted that the committee would serve as a specialised forum for identifying heritage properties, preventing encroachments and guiding restoration and conservation initiatives. He sought a court direction to the civic body to immediately establish the panel.