Orissa High Court seeks CMC reply on heritage panel in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a response from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking immediate formation of a Heritage Conservation Committee for preservation and protection of the city’s heritage buildings and sites.

The PIL filed by 74-year-old social activist and advocate Chittaranjan Mohanty was taken up for hearing by the vacation bench of Justices AK Mohapatra and V Narasingh on Tuesday. Appearing in person, Mohanty contended that Cuttack, known as Odisha’s millennium city, possesses numerous heritage structures and sites that require systematic conservation. He argued that under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, it is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to preserve and conserve such heritage assets.

The PIL had also sought a direction to the state government not to put the British-era Lalbag police station building and site to any alternative use that could endanger its heritage value. However, during the hearing, additional government advocate S Das informed the court that the Lalbag police station building had already been demolished.

Taking note of the submission, the vacation bench observed that the prayer regarding Lalbag police station building had become infructuous and no relief could be granted on that issue.