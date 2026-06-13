As BJP govt turns two, CM Majhi unveils free KG-to-PG education

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG) will be made completely free in the state and termed it a landmark initiative in the country.

Addressing a media conference marking the completion of two years of the BJP government, Majhi elaborated on the government’s achievements across social and economic sectors while announcing a slew of new projects - from an iconic science city to a ‘Greater Bhubaneswar’ plan. Over the last two years, he said, the government has rolled out 121 new schemes, projects and initiatives that will drive the Samrudha Odisha vision.

“Every member of society will be a partner in the development journey, but the poor will have the first right,” he said.

The free education decision, the CM said, will go a long way in ensuring universal access, especially for students from economically weaker sections. “The idea is to make education free and universal, and this is perhaps a first-of-its-kind step in the country,” he said.

He added that the government has planned four new universities, while 18 government colleges have been established in remote areas to expand higher education equitably across the state.

Acknowledging that employment generation remains a major challenge, the chief minister said the state attracted investment proposals worth Rs 20 lakh crore through investor summits and roadshows, with the potential to generate around 17 lakh jobs.

The government has approved 433 industrial projects worth Rs 8.69 lakh crore and initiated projects worth Rs 2.85 lakh crore over the past two years, which are expected to provide employment to more than 2.4 lakh people, he added.

Majhi emphasised the government’s focus on technology-driven development and said it has approved an IT Development Programme with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore.