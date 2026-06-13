Four arrested for throwing youth in well in Odisha, hunt on for another accused on the run

BARGARH : Bargarh police on Friday arrested four persons on charges of attempting to murder a 25-year-old youth who was rescued from an abandoned well near Samaleipadar village in Bijepur area of the district.

Police said Balaram Manira (21) of Shaktinagar in Padampur, Md Akhmal Rajak (21), Shakti Behera (19) and Trinath Mahapatra (22), all from Bijepur, were arrested for assaulting Tulsiram Bhue and throwing him into the well mistaking him for dead. Another accused, Tushar Bhoi, is on the run.

According to police, Tulsiram, a resident of Purena village in Padampur, left home for some work on June 7. When he did not return home, his family members launched a search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, they lodged a missing person report at Padampur police station on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Bijepur police received information that a person was seen inside an abandoned well near Samaleipadar village. A police team led by IIC SK Mahanty along with firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued Tulsiram from the well. He was first admitted to the community health centre (CHC) at Bijepur and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for advanced treatment.

During investigation, police found that on June 7, Tulsiram had accompanied accused Tushar and Balaram to Bijepur on a scooter. They were joined by Shakti, Rajak and Trinath near Bijepur bus stand. The group allegedly bought liquor and went to a secluded spot near Samaleipadar for a feast.