Odisha cop dies of burns a week after being ‘set ablaze’, family seeks CBI probe

BERHAMPUR: After battling for life for a week, Odisha Motor Vehicles Department (OMVD) constable Ashutosh Mrudungia, who was allegedly ser afire by his wife and brother-in-law, succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The 31-year-old constable had sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident that occurred on June 5 near his wife’s government quarters in police colony near Bijipur chowk under Berhampur Town police limits. He was undergoing treatment in the burn ward of AIIMS since then.

In his statement before the police, Ashutosh had alleged that his constable wife Sandhya Nayak and her brother Dibas Nayak had set him ablaze. He claimed that he had gone to his wife’s quarters when the duo reportedly poured petrol on him. When he was attempting to flee, Dibas ignited a matchstick, leading to the fire.

Police said Ashutosh was seen running down the staircase engulfed in flames before entering the residence of a havildar in a desperate attempt to save himself. The havildar also sustained burn injuries while trying to rescue the constable.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ashutosh’s sister, police registered a case against Sandhya and Dibas. During investigation, police recorded statements of the victim, the accused and eyewitnesses. A scientific team seized a plastic bottle and a matchbox from the scene, while mobile phones belonging to the victim, Sandhya and Dibas were sent for forensic examination.

Investigation revealed that the couple was experiencing marital discord. On May 18, Sandhya had lodged a domestic assault complaint against Ashutosh, leading to his arrest. He was granted bail on June 2, just three days before he was allegedly set afire.