Political storm erupts in Odisha over ‘assault’ on sarpanch after face-off with BDO

KENDRAPARA: The alleged assault and manhandling of a woman sarpanch in the office of Mahakalapada block development officer (BDO) on Thursday has snowballed into a major political controversy.
In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha (33) alleged that Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya, acting under the influence of local BJP MLA Durga Prasan Nayak, was creating hurdles in development works in her gram panchayat by withholding payments to contractors and workers engaged in various projects.
Ojha stated that she visited the BDO’s office on Thursday and requested clearance of the pending bills. However, the BDO and some supporters of the MLA allegedly hurled abuses at her. The sarpanch further claimed that the MLA’s supporters manhandled her and launched a vilification campaign to tarnish her image. She also alleged that police personnel assaulted and misbehaved with her while was being taken to the police station in a van.
Denying the allegations levelled by the sarpanch against police, Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said Ojha and her brother assaulted two cops inside the block office. He said the Mahakalapada BDO lodged a complaint against Ojha, alleging that the sarpanch misbehaved with him inside his office chamber. Ojha and her brother Surya Kanta allegedly obstructed him from discharging his official duties and recorded videos inside the office without permission.
According to the complaint, Ojha entered the BDO’s chamber and initiated an ‘unprovoked and heated argument’ over official matters. During the altercation, she reportedly lost her temper and used loud, aggressive and highly inappropriate language. When the BDO attempted to leave his chamber to avoid further confrontation, Ojha and her associates allegedly restrained him.
Kataria said based on the BDO’s complaint, the sarpanch and her brother were booked under relevant sections of BNS. While Suryakanta was arrested, Ojha was detained by police for questioning. However, she fell ill in the police station and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.
On the other hand, BJD leader and former Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the assault on sarpanch Ojha. He alleged that the action was carried out at the behest of the BDO and the BJP MLA.
On Friday, delegations from the Congress, BJD and CPI(M) met the Kendrapara collector and demanded action against the police personnel, the BDO and others involved in the alleged attack of the woman sarpanch. The leaders also met Ojha at the hospital.