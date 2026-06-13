Political storm erupts in Odisha over ‘assault’ on sarpanch after face-off with BDO

KENDRAPARA: The alleged assault and manhandling of a woman sarpanch in the office of Mahakalapada block development officer (BDO) on Thursday has snowballed into a major political controversy.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha (33) alleged that Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya, acting under the influence of local BJP MLA Durga Prasan Nayak, was creating hurdles in development works in her gram panchayat by withholding payments to contractors and workers engaged in various projects.

Ojha stated that she visited the BDO’s office on Thursday and requested clearance of the pending bills. However, the BDO and some supporters of the MLA allegedly hurled abuses at her. The sarpanch further claimed that the MLA’s supporters manhandled her and launched a vilification campaign to tarnish her image. She also alleged that police personnel assaulted and misbehaved with her while was being taken to the police station in a van.

Denying the allegations levelled by the sarpanch against police, Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said Ojha and her brother assaulted two cops inside the block office. He said the Mahakalapada BDO lodged a complaint against Ojha, alleging that the sarpanch misbehaved with him inside his office chamber. Ojha and her brother Surya Kanta allegedly obstructed him from discharging his official duties and recorded videos inside the office without permission.

According to the complaint, Ojha entered the BDO’s chamber and initiated an ‘unprovoked and heated argument’ over official matters. During the altercation, she reportedly lost her temper and used loud, aggressive and highly inappropriate language. When the BDO attempted to leave his chamber to avoid further confrontation, Ojha and her associates allegedly restrained him.