Puri police gets behavioural training ahead of Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Puri police on Friday organised a behavioural training workshop for the police personnel to be engaged in the upcoming Rath Yatra duties.

Primary objective of the workshop was to equip police officers and personnel with the skills required to interact with the public and devotees in a friendly, sensitive and service-oriented manner, while also enhancing their capabilities in managing large gatherings effectively.

During the workshop, medical experts of a private hospital deliberated extensively on crowd psychology, role of police during stressful situations, importance of effective communication with the public, positive behaviour and maintaining mental composure while handling any difficult situation. They also shared insights on how patience, tolerance and courteous conduct can contribute to the successful management of large religious congregations such as those witnessed during Rath Yatra.

Puri SP Prateek Singh told the participants that lakhs of devotees visit the temple town to take part in the chariot festival and the conduct of every police personnel will reflect the true identity of Puri police. He urged all the personnel and officers to adopt the spirit of public-friendly policing by understanding the concerns of devotees, extending timely assistance and treating them with dignity and respect.

The workshop covered various aspects of crowd control, emergency situations, assisting lost persons in crowded places, sensitive treatment towards elderly persons, women and differently-abled devotees and making certain that the devotees have smooth darshan of the Trinity. Senior police officers were present during the training programme.