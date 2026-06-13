Stage set for Odisha's Sital Sasthi, over 7,500 artistes to take part in festival

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur is all set for the grand celebration of Sital Sasthi with over 7,500 artistes from across Odisha and several other states expected to participate in the festivities this year.
The three major committees of Nandapada, Jhaduapada and Modipada have collectively planned elaborate celebrations with a budget running into over `2.2 crore, promising a vibrant showcase of folk culture, music, dance and thematic tableaux.
The rituals of the week-long festival will begin with Patrapendi ritual on June 14. While the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will take place on June 18 night, the homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple would begin the next night and culminate on June 20 evening.
Nandapada Sital Sasthi committee, the oldest and largest among the organisers, has earmarked a budget of Rs 90 lakh. Nearly 2,000 artistes will participate in its procession featuring traditional performances such as Dulduli, Samprada, Ghanta. Cultural troupes from Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal have also been invited. The committee’s major attractions include a Maha Mangal Alati, fireworks display and themed tableaux on environmental awareness.
Similarly, Jhaduapada Sital Sasthi committee has drawn a budget of Rs 75-80 lakh and lined up participation of around 2,700 artistes from Odisha and several states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Renowned groups such as Baba Bateswar Kirtan Samiti from Bhopal will perform during the procession.
Decorative floats depicting Mahakal, Nrusingha, and other mythological themes, along with a giant Putana Badha tableau are expected to draw crowds.
The budget of Modipada committee is Rs 50 lakh and more than 2,800 artistes are expected to take part in the festivities. The committee has planned a mix of traditional folk performances including Ghanta, Dulduli, Ghumura, Ranapa and tribal dances. The procession will feature tableaux promoting environmental conservation under the theme ‘Save Tree’ alongside depictions of Lord Jagannath, Maa Samaleswari and scenes from Hindu mythology.
The festival continues to expand in scale and grandeur, with the combined budget of the three major committees rising from Rs 1.7 crore in 2025 to approximately Rs 2.2 crore this year.
This year too, the Odisha government has sanctioned a financial grant of Rs 1.08 crore, aimed at preserving the rich cultural legacy of Odisha and supporting Sital Sasthi festival. The funds will be distributed among 21 committees.