Stage set for Odisha's Sital Sasthi, over 7,500 artistes to take part in festival

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur is all set for the grand celebration of Sital Sasthi with over 7,500 artistes from across Odisha and several other states expected to participate in the festivities this year.

The three major committees of Nandapada, Jhaduapada and Modipada have collectively planned elaborate celebrations with a budget running into over `2.2 crore, promising a vibrant showcase of folk culture, music, dance and thematic tableaux.

The rituals of the week-long festival will begin with Patrapendi ritual on June 14. While the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will take place on June 18 night, the homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple would begin the next night and culminate on June 20 evening.

Nandapada Sital Sasthi committee, the oldest and largest among the organisers, has earmarked a budget of Rs 90 lakh. Nearly 2,000 artistes will participate in its procession featuring traditional performances such as Dulduli, Samprada, Ghanta. Cultural troupes from Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal have also been invited. The committee’s major attractions include a Maha Mangal Alati, fireworks display and themed tableaux on environmental awareness.

Similarly, Jhaduapada Sital Sasthi committee has drawn a budget of Rs 75-80 lakh and lined up participation of around 2,700 artistes from Odisha and several states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Renowned groups such as Baba Bateswar Kirtan Samiti from Bhopal will perform during the procession.

Decorative floats depicting Mahakal, Nrusingha, and other mythological themes, along with a giant Putana Badha tableau are expected to draw crowds.