131 kg ganja seized, two Jharkhand natives held

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Saturday seized over 131 kg of ganja and arrested two Jharkhand natives during a special operation on the National Highway 53.

The accused are Manoj Diwakar (29) of Tatijharia and Roushan Kumar Singh (30) of Barhi, both residents of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district. Acting on a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur about smuggling of ganja, a special team was formed under the supervision of the SP and the SDPO, Bargarh. The team conducted intensive vehicle checking on the highway.

During the operation, police intercepted a black car and recovered 131.34 kg of ganja concealed inside it. Addressing mediapersons on the day, Bargarh SP RN Satpathy said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was being transported to Jharkhand for illegal sale. Both accused were taken into custody and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband and to identify other persons involved in the smuggling network.”