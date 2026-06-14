99 per cent enumeration forms under SIR distributed: CEO

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 99 per cent of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been distributed, with authorities now shifting focus on rapid digitisation of the collected forms, the office of chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Saturday.
The CEO office stated that enumeration forms had been distributed to 3.2 crore voters, about 98.65 per cent of the electorate as of June 13, marking a record and unique milestone. Similarly, about 9.54 million forms, representing 28.57 per cent of total voters, have also been digitised. Booth level officers (BLOs) are continuing the door-to-door collection while simultaneously uploading forms to the online system.
The state has set a June 28 deadline to complete the distribution, collection and digitisation process as part of the door-to-door survey under the exercise. Officials said voters who have not yet submitted their forms have been urged to do so immediately through their BLOs or online. Non-submission within the stipulated period could invite verification and further action under electoral rules.
The CEO office said electors can download the form from the Election Commission website and submit it online. Assistance is also available through the toll-free helpline 1950. A state-wide awareness campaign has also been launched to ensure maximum participation and maintain an accurate and updated electoral roll, it said.
Meanwhile, the BJD raised serious questions over the credibility, transparency and intent of the SIR. Addressing a media conference, BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra expressed strong apprehensions that the process could lead to massive, wrongful exclusion of genuine, eligible voters across the state.
The BJD said that according to the office of CEO forms for SIR have been distributed to 97.63 percent of voters. However, only 17.58 percent forms have been filled up and returned.
The party said that it raised the discrepancies in the process again at the all party meeting held by CEO on Friday. The party expressed specific concern regarding the status of migrant workers.