99 per cent enumeration forms under SIR distributed: CEO

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 99 per cent of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been distributed, with authorities now shifting focus on rapid digitisation of the collected forms, the office of chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Saturday.

The CEO office stated that enumeration forms had been distributed to 3.2 crore voters, about 98.65 per cent of the electorate as of June 13, marking a record and unique milestone. Similarly, about 9.54 million forms, representing 28.57 per cent of total voters, have also been digitised. Booth level officers (BLOs) are continuing the door-to-door collection while simultaneously uploading forms to the online system.

The state has set a June 28 deadline to complete the distribution, collection and digitisation process as part of the door-to-door survey under the exercise. Officials said voters who have not yet submitted their forms have been urged to do so immediately through their BLOs or online. Non-submission within the stipulated period could invite verification and further action under electoral rules.