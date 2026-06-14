After discharge from hospital, sarpanch arrested; Congress wants action against cops

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Saturday arrested Tikhiri sarpanch on charges of abusing the block development officer (BDO) of Mahakalapada and assaulting two personnel inside the block office.

Chameli Ojha, 33, was arrested after being discharged from the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara. A case was registered against the sarpanch and her brother Surya Kanta following a complaint filed by Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya on Thursday.

Ojha’s mother alleged that her daughter had been undergoing treatment in the hospital after being assaulted by police personnel and others. She said doctors discharged her under pressure from police officials and other influential persons.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities admitted her to the hospital again in the evening amid heavy security, where she is undergoing treatment. Video of Ojha being lifted by women constables in a hospital went viral.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said that following the complaint filed by the BDO, the sarpanch was detained on Thursday while her brother was arrested. He further said that the duo assaulted two cops inside the block office.

“Ojha was admitted to the hospital on Friday after she fell ill at the police station. After doctors discharged her, she was formally arrested and produced before the court. The court rejected her bail plea and remanded her to judicial custody,” Kataria said.

Odisha PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das visited Kendrapara on the day and held talks with the collector and the SP regarding the incident. He urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take action against those responsible for allegedly attacking and manhandling the woman sarpanch.