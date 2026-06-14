Elaborate security, traffic arrangements made for Sital Sasthi, stress on crime-free celebration

SAMBALPUR: With the Sital Sasthi Yatra inching closer, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in Sambalpur to ensure smooth conduct of the festival which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the region. The festival is set to commence from June 16.
Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday evening, Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal stressed on making this year’s festival crime-free besides ensuring proper crowd management and emergency preparedness.
This apart, he directed all police officials to emphasise timely conduct of rituals and strengthen traffic arrangements during the grand procession. A dedicated emergency response team comprising doctors, police, fire services personnel, ODRAF members and volunteers have been constituted to tackle any unforseen situations, Lal informed.
Advanced life-support ambulances will remain stationed during the festival, and special emergency corridors will be maintained through crowded areas to ensure their swift movement whenever required.
The IG further instructed police to intensify action against illegal cough syrup trade, narcotics trafficking and other criminal activities. Regular patrolling will be conducted in sensitive areas, while known offenders will be kept under surveillance and warned against engaging in unlawful activities.
He asked police to strengthen night patrolling and checkposts at entry points to the city. As part of the plan, around 16 check posts have already been set up at strategic locations, including Nandapada Jagannath Temple, Thelkopada Water Tank, GM Bihari Pada, Shasan Bypass and Burla Pathar Gate.
Among others, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri, SP Mukesh Bhamoo attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, keeping in view the grandeur of the festival and the anticipated rush, various social organisations have demanded introduction of special train and bus services to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.
However, district tourism officer Rabindra Dalei said no proposal for operating special transport services during the festival is under consideration currently.