Elaborate security, traffic arrangements made for Sital Sasthi, stress on crime-free celebration

SAMBALPUR: With the Sital Sasthi Yatra inching closer, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in Sambalpur to ensure smooth conduct of the festival which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the region. The festival is set to commence from June 16.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday evening, Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal stressed on making this year’s festival crime-free besides ensuring proper crowd management and emergency preparedness.

This apart, he directed all police officials to emphasise timely conduct of rituals and strengthen traffic arrangements during the grand procession. A dedicated emergency response team comprising doctors, police, fire services personnel, ODRAF members and volunteers have been constituted to tackle any unforseen situations, Lal informed.

Advanced life-support ambulances will remain stationed during the festival, and special emergency corridors will be maintained through crowded areas to ensure their swift movement whenever required.