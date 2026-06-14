Massive raid against cattle smuggling in three Odisha districts; gold and cash seized

BALASORE: Police launched a massive crackdown on inter-state cattle smuggling and conducted raids in 19 locations across Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday night.

Under the directions of DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra, 19 police teams conducted searches at the residences of suspected cattle smugglers to identify movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired through illegal cattle transportation activities carried out over several years in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Two persons were arrested from Bhadrak while two others were detained from Balasore on charges of cattle smuggling. The accused are Jahid Khan and Matar Khan.

Meanwhile, one of the key suspects, Uttam Kumar Dandpat of Saraskana under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj, was absconding when police arrived at his residence. During the search, police seized around 200 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash from his house.