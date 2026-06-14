Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan reviews progress of mega drinking water project in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Law, Works and Excise minister and Ganjam district in-charge Prithiviraj Harichandan reviewed the progress of the mega drinking water project and the Kansarigand barrage during his day-long visit to the district on Saturday.

The minister first inspected the ongoing construction of the Kansarigand barrage on the Rushikulya river in Ganjam block and reviewed the project’s infrastructure and progress. Being executed at a cost of Rs 152.10 crore, the project commenced on October 18, 2022. While it was initially scheduled for completion by October 17, 2025, the deadline has now been extended to August 1, 2027.

Harichandan directed officials to ensure the work is completed within the revised deadline. The barrage, spanning around 204 metre, is expected to benefit nearly 1.52 lakh people in 16 villages and two urban areas. Besides supplying drinking water to residents of Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks, the project is also expected to improve irrigation facilities in the region. Later, the minister visited Gangapur under Pottlampur panchayat in Chhatrapur block to review the progress of the mega drinking water project. Officials said the project will provide safe drinking water to 155 villages, covering all panchayats in Chhatrapur block, two panchayats in Ganjam block and 31 panchayats in Rangeilunda block, benefiting an estimated population of 3.42 lakh. Although the project was launched in 2021, it has faced significant delays. Harichandan said the state government is closely monitoring the project and directed officials to ensure its early completion.

Ganjam collector V Keerthivasan and Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak accompanied the minister.