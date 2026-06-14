No renting without written agreement under draft Act in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: No residential or commercial property can be rented out or occupied without a written tenancy agreement under the state’s draft Odisha Urban Area Rent Control Act, 2026.

The draft legislation, notified by the Housing and Urban Development department, mandates that landlords and tenants jointly inform the proposed Rent Authority and the officer-in-charge of the local police station about the tenancy within two months of signing the agreement.

If they fail to do so jointly, both parties must separately submit the information within one month in the prescribed format.

The draft also protects tenants from eviction during the validity of a tenancy agreement unless otherwise agreed upon in writing or under provisions specified in the Act.

In cases where a landlord refuses to accept rent or issue a receipt, tenants can send the payment through postal money order or any other prescribed mode for two consecutive months. If the landlord still refuses to accept the rent, the tenant may deposit it with the Rent Authority.

The proposed law envisages a digital platform for registration and record management to improve transparency and ease compliance.

It seeks to balance the interests of landlords and tenants through a series of safeguards. Security deposits have been capped at two months’ rent for residential properties and six months’ rent for commercial establishments.