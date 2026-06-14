Odisha medical student’s death: Boyfriend held for abetment of suicide

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested Bhimsen Prasad Tudu (29), boyfriend of deceased medical student Chandrika Hembram, on charges of abetting her suicide.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said Tudu was nabbed from Bisoi police station area in Mayurbhanj on Friday night.

He said there is enough evidence which prove Bhimsen compelled Chandrika to take the extreme step. “Based on the evidence collected so far, he has been arrested on abetment charges and forwarded to the court,” said Dnyandeo.

The body of 28-year-old Chandrika Hembram, an MBBS student from Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, was found floating under suspicious circumstances in Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu within Barang police limits on June 4 morning.

Tudu, who was undergoing training for the Odisha Tax and Accounts Service (OTAS), had absconded after police registered an abetment case against him basing on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. After fleeing from his training centre, Tudu remained on the run, moving between Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Tangi and parts of Jharkhand to evade arrest.