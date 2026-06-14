Rs 5,575 crore allotted for rural employment scheme in Odisha, to come into effect from July 1

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has approved Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme in line with Centre’s flagship ‘VB-G RAM G’ rural employment scheme with an annual outlay of over Rs 5,500 crore to provide minimum 125 days of wage employment to eligible rural households in Odisha.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the scheme for the state for its implementation in all gram panchayats under the provisions of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

The scheme will come into force in the state from July 1. Under the new scheme, eligible rural household will be entitled to 125 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year. The scheme will provide relief to rural families during periods of agricultural distress and seasonal unemployment. “During critical farm operations, the state government will also notify periods aggregating to 60 days, especially during sawing and harvesting seasons,” chief secretary Anu Garg said.

She said the scheme also aims to create durable community assets in the field of water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood infrastructure and works for mitigation of extreme weather events and disaster preparedness.

Under the scheme, Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans will be prepared at the GP level through participatory and technology-enabled planning to ensure need-based and sustainable rural development. “It is going to be a big scheme and this year, Rs 5,575 crore has been earmarked in the state budget for its implementation,” Garg said.