27-year-old shot dead in Nayagarh by three miscreants due to personal relationship dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 27-year-old man was shot dead by three miscreants at Pandarasinha village under Gania police limits in Nayagarh district on Sunday evening.

The deceased is Rabindra Nayak of Paturia village under Kishore Prasad panchayat. Police have arrested Dilip Mantri (35) of Sidhamula in Khandapada on charges of killing Rabindra. A firearm believed to have been used in the crime was seized from his possession.

Police said Rabindra was operating a motorcycle repair garage at Pandarasinha chowk and had reportedly got married just two months ago. The incident occurred at around 8 pm while Rabindra was at his garage. A car with three persons reportedly stopped near the garage. The occupants reportedly called Rabindra claiming that one of the vehicle’s wheels had developed a problem. As Rabindra approached the car, one of the occupants reportedly opened fire at close range. The bullet struck him in the chest and exited through his back.

The assailants fled after the shooting. Locals rushed Rabindra to Gania CHC, where doctors declared him dead.

Nayagarh SP Subhendu Patra said the murder stemmed from a personal relationship dispute. “The victim’s elder brother had eloped with Dilip’s wife in October 2025. Rabindra had reportedly helped his brother in the elopement. Since then, Dilip was trying to trace him.”

Patra said Dilip, in a fit of rage, went to Rabindra’s garage and reportedly fired at him with a country-made firearm commonly used for hunting. The shot hit Rabindra in the right side of his chest, causing fatal injuries.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, police said.